Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman Obituary
Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman
Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman, 88, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton.
Doris was the wife of the late Ernest Faisz for 25 years, who died in 1996, and the late Edward W. Hartman for 20 years, who died in 2019.
Born on Aug. 4, 1931 in Mahoning Township, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Leah M. (Rex) Cunfer.
She is survived by her sons, David M. Hedmeck of Slatington, Paul A. Hedmeck of Lehighton and John M. Hedmeck of Walnutport; grandchildren, Allen, Derek, Andrew, John M. III and Jacob Hedmeck; and great-
grandchildren, Luke and Landon Hedmeck.
She was predeceased by her son, Mark D. Hedmeck.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Times News on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -