|
|
Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman
Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman, 88, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton.
Doris was the wife of the late Ernest Faisz for 25 years, who died in 1996, and the late Edward W. Hartman for 20 years, who died in 2019.
Born on Aug. 4, 1931 in Mahoning Township, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Leah M. (Rex) Cunfer.
She is survived by her sons, David M. Hedmeck of Slatington, Paul A. Hedmeck of Lehighton and John M. Hedmeck of Walnutport; grandchildren, Allen, Derek, Andrew, John M. III and Jacob Hedmeck; and great-
grandchildren, Luke and Landon Hedmeck.
She was predeceased by her son, Mark D. Hedmeck.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Times News on May 16, 2020