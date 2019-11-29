Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Doris E. Zipp

Doris E. Zipp Obituary
Mrs. Doris E. Zipp
Mrs. Doris E. Zipp, 89, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Paul J. Zipp.
She took great pride in caring for her family and her home.
Born in Ashfield, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Luella (Zuber) Balliet.
She was a faithful member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 203, Lehighton.
Surviving are a son Edwin, and his wife, Beverly; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Betty Hampton, Mary Billig and Doris Gough; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Balliet; and a brother, Melvin, and his wife, Pat.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Green; two brothers, Evan and Robert; two stepsons, Robert and Paul Zipp; and a stepdaughter, Dorothy Stoudt.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Road, Ashfield. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, and 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, P.O. Box 250, Ashfield, PA 18212. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 29, 2019
