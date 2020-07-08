1/1
Doris I. Serfass
1942 - 2020
Mrs. Doris I. Serfass
Mrs. Doris I. Serfass, 77, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Dennis J. Serfass. They were married for 56 years on Dec. 21, 2019.
She started her bus-iness career in the payroll office of the former Bishop & Co., Weissport, where she worked for 20 years until the business closed. She then worked in the office of JAMICO Inc., Penn Forest, doing payroll and bookkeeping for 10 years.
She also did payroll, bookkeeping and secretarial work for Martin H. Philip Law Offices before retiring in 1993.
Born in Palmerton on Thursday, Dec. 31, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Irene (Koch) Blose.
She was a 1961 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
An active member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Bowmanstown, she served as a volunteer treasurer with 25 years of service. While volunteering her time at the church, she served on the administration board, finance committee, parish staff and parish choir, and was an active member of the New Day Gospel Singers Quartet.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Lisa S. Steigerwalt of Palmerton, and a son, the Honorable Judge Steven R. Serfass, and his wife, Attorney Jenny Cheng, both of Palmerton; four grandchildren, Benjamin Serfass, Hannah Serfass, Olivia Haydt and Jenna Haydt.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Faith Alive United Methodist Church, 678 Pine St., (Bowmanstown) Pal-merton, with the Rev. Robert Timlin officiating. Interment, Parryville Cemetery. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Due to COVID-19, masks are absolutely mandatory. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 8, 2020.
