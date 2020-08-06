1/
Doris M. Dotter
Mrs. Doris M. Dotter
Mrs. Doris M. Dotter, 85, formerly of Palmerton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of Albert O. Dotter.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who cherished her family above all else.
Born in Aquashicola, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Buck) Green.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Dotter of Mahoning Township, Annette Anthony of Palmerton and Rosalie Dotter-Rupert, and her husband, Stephen, of Northampton; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Joel, Sarah, David, Leah, Lindsay and Eli; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Luella Eckhart; and two brothers, Carl and Walter Green.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions may be made to the Doris Dotter Funeral Fund, c/o the funeral home,
145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
