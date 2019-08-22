|
Mrs. Doris M. Swift
Mrs. Doris M. Swift, 77, of Albrightsville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of 58 years to John T. Swift Jr.
She was an optometrist assistant for Dr. Mark Nachman, Brodheadsville, for 20 years until retiring.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 25, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Beatrice (Aubel) Dieckman.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gilbert, where she was a member of Heart to Heart. She was a former member of the Western Pocono Women's Club.
We have been blessed with the presence of Doris in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband John and her son Brian, and his wife, Amy, of Albrightsville. She was the loving grandmother to her three granddaughters, Brittani, wife of Blake Arnold of Buford, GA, and Shannon and Mackenzie Swift, both of Albrightsville.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John T. III.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gilbert. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, P.O. Box 38, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2019