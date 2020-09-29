Doris R. Smith
Doris R. (Miller) Smith, 76, of Palmerton, died Monday, Sept. 28, in the Hometown Nursing Home.
She worked as a housekeeper for area hotels and as a homemaker caring for her family.
Born in Tannersville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mabel (Carey) Miller.
Survivors: Daughter, Wanda Boyington of Royal Center, IN; and
ex-husband Stephen R. Smith of Palmerton.
She was predeceased by her brother, Tommy.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
