Doris R. Smith
Doris R. Smith
Doris R. (Miller) Smith, 76, of Palmerton, died Monday, Sept. 28, in the Hometown Nursing Home.
She worked as a housekeeper for area hotels and as a homemaker caring for her family.
Born in Tannersville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mabel (Carey) Miller.
Survivors: Daughter, Wanda Boyington of Royal Center, IN; and
ex-husband Stephen R. Smith of Palmerton.
She was predeceased by her brother, Tommy.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
