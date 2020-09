Doris R. SmithDoris R. (Miller) Smith, 76, of Palmerton, died Monday, Sept. 28, in the Hometown Nursing Home.She worked as a housekeeper for area hotels and as a homemaker caring for her family.Born in Tannersville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mabel (Carey) Miller.Survivors: Daughter, Wanda Boyington of Royal Center, IN; andex-husband Stephen R. Smith of Palmerton.She was predeceased by her brother, Tommy.Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.Contributions: American Diabetes Association , P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.