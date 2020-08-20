Mrs. Doris U. Kropp
Mrs. Doris U. Kropp, 82, of Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in The Palmerton after a brief stay. She was the wife of Robert C. Kropp, with whom she shared 55 years of marri-age.
Born in Tama-qua on Aug. 8, 1938, she was a daugh-ter of the late Charles and Ethel (Wesner) Urban.
She was a 1956 graduate of Tamaqua High School and went on to attend Goldey-Beacom Business School, where she received certification as an x-ray technician.
She worked at Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia, before returning to Tamaqua to marry and raise a family.
A member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Doris served as church secretary for 40 years. She was extremely active in church life, having served as an Elder on the consistory, a member of the Kitchen Crew, and as an active volunteer with its bi-annual rummage sales.
Doris was an involved member of her community and belonged to many civic organizations.
An avid reader, she served on the Tamaqua Public Library Board for over 20 years. She was a member of the former Tamaqua Women's Club, was past president of the Tamaqua Rotary Anns, and was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Doris was instrumental in forming a chapter of the Rainbow Girls in Tamaqua and served as Mother Advisor. At the time of her death, she was a member of TAFFN (Tamaqua Area Faith and Fellowship Network).
Doris adored her grandchildren and loved to attend their performances, games and activities. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Tamaqua Raider Band as both a mother and grandmother.
Doris loved going to the shore and treasured her yearly trips there with her family. In her free time, she enjoyed crafts, crosswords, candy-making, and traveling with her husband.
Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Kristine Betz and Doctor Kathryn Kropp (married to Michael McGinley), both of West Penn Township; three grandchildren, Molly Betz of Allentown and Hannah Betz, and Peter McGinley, both of West Penn Township; two sisters, Deanna Fannock of Tamaqua and Charlotte Houser (married to David Houser) of South Tamaqua; a brother, Charles Urban (married to Diane Urban) of Lehighton; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was dearly loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, St. John United Church of Christ, 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com