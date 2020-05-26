Home

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Entombment
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Rolling Green Cemetery
Camp Hill, PA
View Map
Dorothy A. Crown


1920 - 2020
Dorothy A. Crown Obituary
Dorothy A. Crown
Dorothy A. Crown, 99, of Palmerton and formerly of Camp Hill, passed away at the Palmerton hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Dorothy was the wife of the late Harold V. Crown, who passed away Dec. 19, 2003.
She was born in Harrisburg on July 15, 1920, the daughter of the late Claude Raymond and Maude Williamson (Albright) Hassinger.
Dorothy had worked as a claims representative for Nationwide Insurance for 15 years until retiring in 1982.
She was a member of the Camp Hill Church of God where she was a member of the Come & See Class.
We have been blessed with the presence of Dorothy in our lives.
She will be deeply missed by her sons, Barry D. Crown, and his wife Wanda, of Stroudsburg, and Larry T. Crown of Camp Hill.
Dorothy was the loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Dr. Scott Crown, and his wife Diane Pham, of Hillsborough, NC, and their son Arthur (Archie) Crown, Patrick Crown of Harrisburg, David Crown and Alex Crown, both of Carlisle, and Susan Lerch, and her husband Adam, of Enola and their son Benjamin Lerch.
Service: Due to our community circumstances private funeral services will be held.
Dorothy will be entombed on Thursday, May 28, at the Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Dorothy A. Crown to: St. Paul's UCC, Big Creek, C/O Ann Shoenberger, 1161 Hemlock St., Palmerton, PA 18071. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on May 26, 2020
