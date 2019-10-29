Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
519 Hamilton Street
Bowmanstown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
519 Hamilton Street
Bowmanstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Fosbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Fosbrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Fosbrook Obituary
Dorothy A. Fosbrook
Dorothy A. (Fetherolf) Fosbrook, 90, of Walnutport Mobile Home Park, Lehigh Township, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, as a result of being in an accident. She was the wife of the late Geoffrey Fosbrook.
Born in Jacksonville, Lynn Township, Lehigh County, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Annie (Krick) Fether-olf.
Doro-thy was employ-ed in the custodial services department of the former Palmerton Hospital. Previously, she worked as a seamstress for various garment mills in the region. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
A 1947 graduate of the former Slatington High School, she was an avid homemaker, she enjoyed baking and completing crossword puzzles.
Survivors: daughters, Nan C., wife of Charles Xander, of Albrightsville, and Amy, wife of Craig Rybitski, of Lehighton. son; Christopher D., and wife Cindy Henry, of Palmerton; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters; and three brothers.
Services: Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 519 Hamilton St., Bowmanstown. Call, 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Private interment, Jacob's Union Cemetery, Jacksonville, Lynn Township. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite No. 250, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now