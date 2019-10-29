|
Dorothy A. Fosbrook
Dorothy A. (Fetherolf) Fosbrook, 90, of Walnutport Mobile Home Park, Lehigh Township, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, as a result of being in an accident. She was the wife of the late Geoffrey Fosbrook.
Born in Jacksonville, Lynn Township, Lehigh County, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Annie (Krick) Fether-olf.
Doro-thy was employ-ed in the custodial services department of the former Palmerton Hospital. Previously, she worked as a seamstress for various garment mills in the region. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
A 1947 graduate of the former Slatington High School, she was an avid homemaker, she enjoyed baking and completing crossword puzzles.
Survivors: daughters, Nan C., wife of Charles Xander, of Albrightsville, and Amy, wife of Craig Rybitski, of Lehighton. son; Christopher D., and wife Cindy Henry, of Palmerton; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters; and three brothers.
Services: Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 519 Hamilton St., Bowmanstown. Call, 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Private interment, Jacob's Union Cemetery, Jacksonville, Lynn Township. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite No. 250, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2019