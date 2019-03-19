Home

David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jim Thorpe, PA
1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mrs. Dorothy A.
Moser
Mrs. Dorothy A. "Dolly" Moser of Nesquehoning, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, March 15, in MapleShade Meadows, Nesquehoning. She was the widow of Walter A. Moser, who passed away in 1981.
She was a plant operations supervisor for the former Western Electric, Allentown.
Born on Jan. 3, 1933, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Leo J. and Josephine M. (Glace) Boyer.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe. Interment, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. No calling hours. Arrangements by David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Contributions in her name may be made Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences can be offered at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019
