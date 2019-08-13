Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Dorothy A. Schroeter

Dorothy A. Schroeter Obituary
Dorothy A. Schroeter
Dorothy A. Schroeter, 62, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 11, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton campus.
She served honorably in the U.S. Army where she trained and worked as a dental assistant.
Dorothy had a strong faith in God and was a onetime member of St. Paul's UCC, Indianland.
Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of Eleanore E. (Stull) and the late George A. Schroeter.
Survivors: Mother; sisters Kim, and husband Terry Balliet, and Kelly Schroeter; a niece and two nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by her sister Georgene Shields.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 13, 2019
