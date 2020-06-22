Dorothy A. Scitney
Dorothy A. Scitney
Dorothy A. "Mem" Scitney, 96, of Lehighton, died Saturday, June 20, in the Summit Nursing Home, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Rudy L. Scitney.
She worked as a presser for various area garment factories for 30 years.
Born in Franklin Township, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Franklin and Amelia (Wetzel) Hinger.
Survivors: daughter Mrs. Jane McFarland; son Steve, and wife Darlene; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Paul.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements,
T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
