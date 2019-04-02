Dorothy A. Ziegenfuss

Dorothy A. Ziegenfuss, 68, of Coaldale, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial in Coaldale.

Born Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1950, in Palmerton, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Dorothy (Snyder) Digilio. She was also predeceased by her husband, Ray A. Ziegenfuss Sr.; son, Michael C. Ziegenfuss; brothers, Charles, Samuel, William, Nicholas and Joseph Digilio.

Surviving are sons, Ray Allen Ziegenfuss Jr., and his companion Jean Metz, of Ashland, Frederick James "Fred" Ziegenfuss and Nicholas Charles Ziegenfuss, both of Coaldale; brother, Michael A. Digilio, and his wife Gloria, of Nesquehoning; sisters, Jenny Maradeo of Nesquehoning, and Mary Theresa Breiner of Lansford; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was devoted to the care of her children.

Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on the morning of services from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.