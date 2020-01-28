Home

Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church,
260 N. 3rd St.
Lehighton, PA
View Map
Dorothy E. Yeakel
Dorothy E. Yeakel
Dorothy E. Yeakel, 83, of Andreas, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Ronald E. Yeakel. They were married on May 14, 1960, and celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring, she worked as a dental hygienist for 50 years. She worked for Dr. Willits, Reading, Parkland and Lehighton School Districts, Dr. Jewells, Tamaqua, Dr. Mlkvy, Palmerton, and Dr. Ver-million, Summit Hill.
Born in Andreas, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Edith (Yeck) Steigerwalt.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
She was a graduate of Lehighton High School, East Stroudsburg University and Temple University. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, traveling and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Derek, and his wife, Catherine, of New Ringgold; three daughters, Lisa, wife of Gregory Mousseau, of Jim Thorpe, Ramona, wife of Donald Fegley, of New Ringgold, and Pamela, wife of Craig Hockman, of White Haven; two sisters, Rita Yasinsky, of Tamaqua, and Catherine, wife of Edmund Flounders, of Lafayette Hills; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 260 N. 3rd St. Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Lehighton. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30-9 a.m. Friday, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or the SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 260 N. 3rd St. Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 28, 2020
