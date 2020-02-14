|
|
Dorothy J. Theodore
Dorothy J. Theodore, 93, of Lansford, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 2, 1926, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of the late John C. and Elizabeth (Enderby) Fairclough.
Dorothy moved with her parents at an early age to England where she completed her schooling at a private school.
Dorothy was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas "Ted" Theodore Jr. on May 6, 2000, and a sister, Margaret.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah L Bamford, and her husband Stephen, of Tamaqua; son, David J. Theodore, and his wife Linda, of Glendive, MT; grandchildren, Marc Bamford of Lafayette Hill, Ryan Bamford, and his wife Celena, of Tamaqua, Sheila Paredes, and her husband Roland, of Albrightsville; great-
grandchildren, Mia, Noelle and Ellie Bamford, Justin and Tyler Harris; great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Veydah Harris.
Dorothy met her husband during his time of service during World War II, when he was stationed in England. She preceded him in coming to America and lived with his parents in Lansford until he was honorably discharged from the service. They were married after his return.
Dorothy worked in the garment industry for many years. She was a very talented seamstress and made clothing and handcrafted dolls.
Dorothy also enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, needlepoint and reading. She was an active and devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansford and in the past taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, held the position of financial secretary and was a member of WELCA. She also had been a member of the Eastern Star, Panther Valley Women's Club and volunteered at the Lansford Food Pantry.
Service: A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 E. Abbott St., Lansford, with the Rev. Roy Ho. Koehler to officiate.
Private interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18252.
Arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2020