Mrs. Dorothy J.

(Bossert) Urban

Mrs. Dorothy Jane (Bossert) Urban, 82, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after a long illness. Her loving children were by her side.

She was born in Upper Merion, PA, on March 15, 1938, a daugh-ter of the late Dorothy Mae Campbell Loughin and Earl D. Bossert.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her devoted husband, William A. Urban.

Surviving are her children, Thomas A. Toth, and his wife, Linda, Deborah A. Toth, Timothy A. Toth, and his wife, Jean, and Tod A. Toth, and his wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Bethany, Karina, TJ, Sarah, Thomas, Tyler and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Walker, Mitzi and Ettison; a sister, Patricia A. Kelly; a nephew, Donald C. Kelly, and his wife, Suk; and a great-niece Dot.

She was godmother to Beth Ann and Karen. Also holding a special family bond were William Urban Jr., and his wife, Donna, and Nate and Tammy Dunleavy and children. The most recent little man in her life was her 'grand-dog' Elijah.

Jane, as she was known all her life, attended Upper Merion High School and enjoyed lifelong friendships with her classmates, but special to her were Elene Giorgio and Barbara Mullin. She looked forward to each class reunion as a time to renew acquaintances and friendships.

An active member of Slatington Baptist Church since 1986, Jane was proud to serve on the Diaconate Board and Church Advisory Board, and as Treasurer of the American Baptist Women's Ministry. She attended Sunday School and Bible Study. She was a born organizer and considered it a labor of love to assist with the annual Used Clothing Days and Church Yard Sale for 25 years. She made a joyful noise as an Alto in the Slatington Baptist Church Choir for 20 years.

Jane's spiritual gift was her card ministry. She spent hours each week writing personal cards, letters and notes to family, friends and people who she met and considered special in her life. She sent hundreds of cards annually and to several generations of families. Jane never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Her family often teased she kept the Post Office in business.

Jane was employed by Pickerel Inn General Store in Dingmans Ferry, PA, and Erhlich's Meat Market, East Stroudsburg, for many years. Her last job before retiring was at Used Kids Stuff in Slatington, where she loved to iron and organize the clothing for sale.

D. Jane, as she was fondly called by her Honored Lady friends of Amaranth, was a life member of the Dorothy Lim Memorial Court 110, Order of the Amaranth of Stroudsburg, having been initiated in December 1979. In 1980, she was elected as its Royal Matron.

Jane loved to travel across the United States with her husband Bill. She rooted for her Clemson Tigers and Pitt Panthers football and basketball teams.

Service: A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St., Slatington. Interment, private. Visitation with her family will begin at 10 a.m. and her Home Going Service will immediately follow at 11 o'clock with the Rev. James LeVan officiating. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St., Slatington, PA 18080, or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store