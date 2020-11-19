Mrs. Dorothy L.
Revak
Mrs. Dorothy Louise Revak, 85, of Tamaqua, beloved mom and nana, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in her home with her daugh-ters by her side.
Bet-ter known to fam-ily and friends as Lou-ise, she was born in Herold, W.V., on Aug. 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Worthy O. and Lena (Butcher) Martin.
A graduate of Sutton High School in West Virginia, she worked as a toll collector for the Pennsylvania Turnpike for 18 years. Prior to that, Louise was an employee of the former Gerard Mills, Tamaqua.
She loved spending time with family and her large circle of friends.
Louise was an eternal optimist, always seeing the bright side of things.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening and shopping.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Lech of Tamaqua and Sonja, wife of Robert Pastucha of Ringtown; four grandchildren, Amy, wife of Ron Riley of Levittown, Eric Lech, and his wife, Allison, of Bethlehem, Chris Lech of Tamaqua and Robert Pastucha Jr. of Ringtown; two stepgrandchildren, Bryan Pastucha of Mount Carmel and Matthew Pastucha of Chalfont; four great-grandchildren, Angus Riley, Aydan Riley, Logan Lech and Thomas Pastucha; a brother, Verlin Martin, and his wife, Linda, in Ohio; and a sister, Dottie Lou, wife of Keith Kener in West Virginia.
She was also predeceased by four brothers, Olvin Martin, Orval Martin, Darrel Martin and James Martin; and her former husband, Joseph Revak, who died in 1999.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice - Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com