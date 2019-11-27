|
Dorothy Miele
Dorothy Miele, 76, of Lehighton, passed away Monday morning at Country Meadows of Hershey.
Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Petranilla (Lomangino) Casamassima.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was having her family together and preparing incredible meals for all to enjoy. She was a longtime member of the Mahoning Valley Country Club and enjoyed spending time at her home in Florida.
Preceding her in death were her husband Gaetano "Tom" Miele; and siblings Maria and Frank Casamassima.
Surviving are her daughter Rosemarie O'Donnell, and husband Chris, of New Jersey; son Angelo Ralph Miele, and wife Jill, of Elizabethtown; daughter Patricia Miele, and husband Steven Kline, of Hummelstown; son Lino "Frank" Miele, M.D., and wife Stephanie, of Bethlehem; grandchildren Christopher O'Donnell; Thomas, Benjamin and Frank Miele; and Z`elie, Pippa, Theodora, and Imogen Miele; sisters Rose Boni, of Lehighton and Margie Bernardini, of New York; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Service: Her funeral will be held Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. The Rev. Christopher Zelonis will be the celebrant.
Calling hours will be held Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be held Saturday in Hackensack Cemetery, N.J.
Memorial donations can be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 or at fourdiamonds.org.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Times News on Nov. 27, 2019