Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Lehighton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Lehighton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Miele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Miele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Miele Obituary
Dorothy Miele
Dorothy Miele, 76, of Lehighton, passed away Monday morning at Country Meadows of Hershey.
Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Petranilla (Lomangino) Casamassima.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was having her family together and preparing incredible meals for all to enjoy. She was a longtime member of the Mahoning Valley Country Club and enjoyed spending time at her home in Florida.
Preceding her in death were her husband Gaetano "Tom" Miele; and siblings Maria and Frank Casamassima.
Surviving are her daughter Rosemarie O'Donnell, and husband Chris, of New Jersey; son Angelo Ralph Miele, and wife Jill, of Elizabethtown; daughter Patricia Miele, and husband Steven Kline, of Hummelstown; son Lino "Frank" Miele, M.D., and wife Stephanie, of Bethlehem; grandchildren Christopher O'Donnell; Thomas, Benjamin and Frank Miele; and Z`elie, Pippa, Theodora, and Imogen Miele; sisters Rose Boni, of Lehighton and Margie Bernardini, of New York; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Service: Her funeral will be held Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. The Rev. Christopher Zelonis will be the celebrant.
Calling hours will be held Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be held Saturday in Hackensack Cemetery, N.J.
Memorial donations can be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 or at fourdiamonds.org.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Times News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -