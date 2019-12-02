|
|
Mrs. Dorothy R. Lauer
Mrs. Dorothy R. Lauer, 92, formerly of Rock Street, Lehighton, Franklin Township, died peacefully early Friday morning, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the widow of Thomas L. Lauer, who passed away in 2001.
She was a seamst-ress and machine operator for the former Peerless Garment Mill, Lehighton.
Born in Franklin Township, she was a daughter of the late Frank Lewis and Martha Leona (Goldberg) Rehrig.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and a member of People's E.C. Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are two daughters, Paulette J. Lauer, wife of Doug Rallis of Exton, and Denise K., wife of Michael Mesics of Palmerton; three sons, Michael T., and his wife, Donna, of Mitchellville, MD, Steven A. and his wife, Rhonda, and Kelly R., all of Lehighton; two stepsons, Jack Lauer of Reading and Francis Lauer and his wife, Joy, of Lehighton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Isabelle Rabuck of Lehighton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Linda Rehrig, who died in 1955; a grandson; six sisters, Pauline Eckhart, Myrtle Rehrig, Edna Reinhart, Catherine Klotz, Pearl Zimmerman and Helen Troxell; and three brothers, Robert, Ethan and Norman.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, E. Weissport. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home. Contributions in her name may be made to People's E.C. Church Memorial Fund, 216 Wagner St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2019