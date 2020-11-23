1/
Dorothy Rollman, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, in the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Lehighton.
She was a the widow of Coolidge "Slim" Rollman, who passed away in 2011. They were married 64 years.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Roudolph and Frieda (Tengel) Himmler.
She had been employed at several garment factories in Berks County.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Neil Kramer and Sonya Fisher; and several
great-grandchildren.
Service: Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Online condolences at www.stianchefh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
