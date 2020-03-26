|
Dorothy S. Kropp
Dorothy S. Kropp, 92, of Summer Valley Road, New Ringgold, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Monday, Jan. 2, 1928, in Dothan, Alabama, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Butler) Smith.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Stanley E. Kropp Sr.; sons, Rev. George P. Kropp and John Edward Kropp; sister, Josephine Grant; and brother, Paul Smith.
Surviving are sons, Stanley E. Kropp Jr. of Charleston, SC, Herbert James Kropp, and his wife Kathleen, and Jeffrey Lawrence Kropp, and his wife Wanda, both of Tamaqua; daughter, Remel Ann Durilla of Orlando, Fl.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgranddaughter.
In her youth, Dorothy picked cotton in Alabama. Dorothy retired from the former Atlas Powder Company of Reynolds.
She was a devoted member of the Primitive Methodist Church of Tamaqua, serving on the Missionary and Ladies Aide societies as well as acting as youth director. Dorothy enjoyed planting and tending to her garden.
Service: Private interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020