IN MEMORIAM

In Memory of our Mother, Dorothy "Dot" Swartz

Who left us fourteen years ago

1/15/37 - 9/25/06

We can't believe it's been 14 years

since God called you home.

May the winds of heaven blow softly

and whisper in your ear.

How much we miss you and wish you were here.

Loved, Missed and Never Forgotten

Billie-Jo, Billy, Kelly, Cindy, Karen, Mary Ann and families





