Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Douglas D. Bonser Obituary
Douglas D. Bonser
Douglas D. Bonser, 67, of Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township,
died peacefully early Thursday morning, Aug.
8, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Cindy L. (Frable) Bonser since April 30, 2005.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late
Reuben and Florence (Bartholomew) Bonser.
Doug was employed in the fabricator and maintenance departments of Horsehead Industries, Palmerton, former New Jersey Zinc Co. He attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. Doug was a 1971 graduate of Palmerton High School. An avid hunter and sportsman, he was a member of the Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors: Wife; sons, Eric and wife, Stacy Bonser, Kenneth and wife, Kristy Santee, all of Palmerton, Brad Bonser and fiancée, Jennelle Dorward, of Lehighton; 10 grandchildren, Susan, Steven, Briana, Mikayla, Keira, Jesse, Taylor, Kendra, Jakob and Jared; brothers, Larry and wife, Diane, of Kunkletown, Ricky and wife, Susie, of Lehighton; niece, Sarah Bonser of Scranton; nephew, Joseph and wife, Debra, of Lehighton; aunts; uncles and cousins.
Services: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home Inc., Palmerton. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 10, 2019
