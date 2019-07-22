|
Earl E. Mest Sr.
Earl E. Mest Sr., 89, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in his home. He and his wife, Shirley E. (Meckes) Mest, shared 69 years of marriage.
Born in Salisbury Township, he was the last living son of the late Clarence H. and Ruth E. (George) Mest.
Earl worked as a foreman for PennDOT for 23 years until retiring in 1984.
He was a member of Zion's Reformed UCC, Allentown.
Earl was an avid gardener and always kept perfect shape to his lawn.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are a daughter-in-law, Deborah Mest of Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Mark Theoret, and his wife Marybeth, Kimberly, wife of Robert Arment, and Jennifer Colver; five great-grandchildren, Jalysa-Alexis Borbor, Alexis Borbor, Trent Theoret, Dominick Mest and Kali Rose Theoret; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Bucko; and two sons, Earl Jr. and Keith Mest.
Service: Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden St., Bethlehem. Arrangements by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Times News on July 22, 2019