Earl H. Boettger
Earl H. Boettger
Earl H. Boettger, 96, of Market Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Hometown Nursing Home after a short illness.
Born Tuesday, July 8, 1924, in Tam-
aqua a son of the late Albert and Anna (Schmauch) Boettger.
Earl was predeceased by his wife, Betty L. (Essington) Boettger, on Oct. 20, 2014. He is survived by his brother, Robert F. Boettger of Tamaqua; many nieces and nephews.
A Tamaqua High School graduate, Earl retired after a long career on the railroad.
He was an active member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua and belonged to the Tamaqua Masonic Lodge No. 238 for many years, having held many chairs. Earl served honorably in the United States Army.
Service: Funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Graveside services will be held with military honors bestowed on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua, 2 p.m., with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy to officiate. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
