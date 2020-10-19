Earl W. ReichardEarl W. Reichard, 92, of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Saturday Oct. 17, in his residence. He was the husband of the Marguerite J. (Feller) Reichard, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2016.Born in Mahoning Valley, he was a son of the late Milton and Lillie (Mertz) Reichard.Prior to his retirement he was employed by Progressive Merchants for 20 years as a delivery driver and later worked for 25 years as a fuel delivery driver for K.J. Breiner/Altemose Petroleum Services. He also maintained a lawnmower/small engine repair service at his residence.Earl was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mahoning Valley, where he served on the cemetery board and as a deacon and elder. He was a charter/life member of the Mahoning Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and was a charter member of the Mahoning Township Lions Club, where he was a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recipient for outstanding service to the community and Lion's club dedication.Surviving are nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by sisters, Edna Eidem, LuLu Rex; a stepsister, Della Breiner; and three brothers, Clifford, Mahlon and Warren Reichard.Service: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Lauren Blatt officiating. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Face masks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others attending will have time to offer their sympathies to the family as well. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Mahoning Valley. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the church: 826 Mahoning Drive West, Lehighton, PA 18235; or the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at