|
|
Mrs. Earline A. Getz
Mrs. Earline A. Getz, 95, a longtime resident of Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. She was the widow of Elwood A. Getz and Kenneth Solt.
She was a factory worker at var-ious fac-ilities for many years and later worked in the housekeeping depart-ment at Palmerton Hospital before retiring in 1987.
Born in Pratt, KS, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ida (Monroe) Lewis.
She attended the Middlecreek Christian Church's services while a resident at Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home.
The deceased was a longtime member and former officer of T.O.P.S. Chapter 1113, Kresgeville.
Surviving are three daughters, Sandra, wife of Charles Herman of Whitehall, and twin girls, Annette L., wife of Steven Murphy of Effort, and Jeanette L. George, and her companion, Joel Beers, of Palmerton; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Gilbert Solt; a grandson, Eric Murphy; a son-in-law, Randy George; four brothers and three sisters.
Service: Funeral service noon Thursday, Jan. 9, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. Steve Boothe officiating. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Call 10 a.m.-noon Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 8, 2020