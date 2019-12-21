|
Edgar A. Poe Jr.
Edgar A. Poe Jr, 92, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 at his residence in Jim Thorpe.
Born on Feb. 24, 1927, he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Leona Mae (Shankweiler) Poe. He was the husband of Marilyn R. (Maehrer) Poe with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Edgar was a graduate of Lehighton High School Class of 1944. After high school, Edgar honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He served until 1951 when he was honorably discharged after earning the rank of sergeant.
Edgar was a graduate of Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing for Men Class of 1955 where he became a certified registered nurse anesthetist. He then graduated from the St. Luke's School of Anesthetists in 1959. He worked at the former General Hospital of Monroe County from 1962 until his retirement in 1986.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn of Jim Thorpe; son, David of Jim Thorpe; brother, Alan of Port Jervis, N.Y.; and granddaughter, Laura of Jim Thorpe.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Jo Ann McGavin; two sisters; and a brother.
Services: Per Edgar's request there will be no services. Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St, Lehighton will be handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Edgar's memory may be made to St. Luke's Hospice or the Allentown Rescue Mission C/O the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Dec. 21, 2019