Edgar H. Weiss
Edgar "Nuddy" H. Weiss, 105, formerly of Union Hill, Franklin Township, and Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, died peacefully Monday evening, June 10, 2019, at the Palmerton Personal Care Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn I. (Henritzy) Weiss.
Born in Franklin Township, he was the son of the late Herbert and Mary A. (Zellers) Weiss.
Edgar was employed at Hofford's Mill, Weissport, as a knitter and machine operator for over 50 years, retiring in 1979. Edgar also worked as a funeral director assistant for the Richard M. Miller Funeral Home, Union Hill.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Weissport.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and running his beagles in his early years.
Surviving is a grandson, Timothy J. Dempsey, with whom he resided; a daughter, Marion, wife of John Kintz of Mahoning Township; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Shirley Dempsey; and a son, James.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call 9-10 a.m. Monday. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: church memorial fund.
Published in Times News on June 12, 2019