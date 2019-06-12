Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar H. Weiss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgar H. Weiss Obituary
Edgar H. Weiss
Edgar "Nuddy" H. Weiss, 105, formerly of Union Hill, Franklin Township, and Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, died peacefully Monday evening, June 10, 2019, at the Palmerton Personal Care Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn I. (Henritzy) Weiss.
Born in Franklin Township, he was the son of the late Herbert and Mary A. (Zellers) Weiss.
Edgar was employed at Hofford's Mill, Weissport, as a knitter and machine operator for over 50 years, retiring in 1979. Edgar also worked as a funeral director assistant for the Richard M. Miller Funeral Home, Union Hill.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Weissport.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and running his beagles in his early years.
Surviving is a grandson, Timothy J. Dempsey, with whom he resided; a daughter, Marion, wife of John Kintz of Mahoning Township; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Shirley Dempsey; and a son, James.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call 9-10 a.m. Monday. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: church memorial fund.
Published in Times News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now