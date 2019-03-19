Edgar T. Smith

Edgar T. "Eddie" Smith, 83, of Route 903, Jim Thorpe, passed away Sunday, March 17, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Kay Ann (Mock) Smith.

They had celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2018.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late J. Edgar Smith Sr. and Clara (Meckes) Dotter.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a tank mechanic from 1959-1961.

Eddie had been a self-employed business owner since 1963, owning and operating Smith's Upholstery where he sold furniture and installed flooring. In 1976, the store became the Smith's Country Store, which serves the area as a local hardware store.

He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Albrightsville.

He followed NASCAR and was a fan of Kyle Busch. He enjoyed working on old cars, working at his store and helping customers. He loved his family.

In addition to his wife Kay Ann, he is survived by a son, Todd A., and wife Nancy L. (Snerr) of Jim Thorpe; grandsons, Ethan Smith of Charlottesville, Va., and Dillon Smith of Flemington, N.J.; a sister, Marlene, "Sissy," wife of Warren "Butch" Reiner, of Albrightsville; brothers, Glenmore Dotter, and wife Ellen, Gerald "Jerry" Dotter, and wife Ann, and James E. Smith Jr., and wife Barbara, all of Jim Thorpe; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister Joanne Smith.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1302 N. Old Stage Road, Albrightsville, with the Rev. John P. Hassler and Rev. William Dearin officiating. Viewing 9-11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be sent to, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 200, Albrightsville, PA 18210. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary