Mrs. Edith M. Semmel
Mrs. Edith M. Semmel, 94, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the loving wife of the late Walter J. Semmel. They celebrated 42 years of marriage together before his passing in 1995.
Born in Kunkletown, she was a daughter of the late Astor Borger and the late Sadie (Frable) Borger.
She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
Edith survived breast cancer, a bad car accident and Covid-19 which, she was Covid free since May 22 when the Lord called her home on June 18.
She was a sewing machine operator in the garment industry for 44 years.
She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, pinochle, Skip-Bo and Uno and loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid Philadelphia 76ers fan.
On Sundays, she and her friends would go to church, and then go out for breakfast. Afterwards, they would all join at one of their houses to play the card game, Hasenpfeffer.
Most of all, she was a loving mom, mammy and grammy. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
Surviving are a daughter, JoAnn M. Quinn, wife of Terry of Ashfield; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way; Michael Quinn, and his wife, Rachel, their children, Kennedy and Brayden; Michelle Behler, her son Kameron, and companion, Jeff Sampson, and his children, Lucas and Andrew, plus two due in September.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clark Borger; and a grandson, Duane Anthony Quinn.
Service: Graveside memorial service will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, Brodheadsville. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 22, 2020.