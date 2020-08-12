1/1
Edith Messerschmidt
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Messerschmidt
Edith "Edie" Messerschmidt, 77, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Born in Coaldale, Aug. 8, 1943, Edie was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Stewart) Godshall.
Edie attended Susquehanna University for her undergraduate degree and earned a Master's of Education from Lehigh University.
Edie spent decades as a reading specialist in the Hazleton Area School District. She also spent years as a pianist and teacher at the Grier City Union Sunday School.
Edie was part owner of White Birch Golf Course, which was founded by her father and her uncle, John Godshall, in 1963.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Messerschmidt; and her son Duane O. Messerschmidt.
Edie is survived by two sons, Michael W. Messerschmidt, New Tripoli, and William B. Messerschmidt, Barnesville; and six grandchildren: Jacque Miller, of Havelock, N.C., David Messerschmidt, Port Carbon, Shanna Messerschmidt, Orwigsburg, Dylan Messerschmidt, St. David's, Sumer Messerschmidt, Philadelphia and Bryana Messerschmidt, Orwigsburg; and three great-grandchildren.
Service: A graveside service will be held at the United Church of Christ, Barnesville, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Coffee and refreshments following the service at the Grier City Union Sunday School. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be given to either of Edie's two favorite causes, the Grier City Union Sunday School (checks can be mailed to Georgine Clemens, 10 Ben Titus Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252); or the Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, Pa. 17901.
The Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
Grier City Union Sunday School
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
United Church of Christ,
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved