Edith Messerschmidt

Edith "Edie" Messerschmidt, 77, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Born in Coaldale, Aug. 8, 1943, Edie was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Stewart) Godshall.

Edie attended Susquehanna University for her undergraduate degree and earned a Master's of Education from Lehigh University.

Edie spent decades as a reading specialist in the Hazleton Area School District. She also spent years as a pianist and teacher at the Grier City Union Sunday School.

Edie was part owner of White Birch Golf Course, which was founded by her father and her uncle, John Godshall, in 1963.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Messerschmidt; and her son Duane O. Messerschmidt.

Edie is survived by two sons, Michael W. Messerschmidt, New Tripoli, and William B. Messerschmidt, Barnesville; and six grandchildren: Jacque Miller, of Havelock, N.C., David Messerschmidt, Port Carbon, Shanna Messerschmidt, Orwigsburg, Dylan Messerschmidt, St. David's, Sumer Messerschmidt, Philadelphia and Bryana Messerschmidt, Orwigsburg; and three great-grandchildren.

Service: A graveside service will be held at the United Church of Christ, Barnesville, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Coffee and refreshments following the service at the Grier City Union Sunday School. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be given to either of Edie's two favorite causes, the Grier City Union Sunday School (checks can be mailed to Georgine Clemens, 10 Ben Titus Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252); or the Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, Pa. 17901.

The Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store