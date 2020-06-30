In loving memory of our Mom Edna Brown

10/27/1912 6/30/2004



If roses bloom in Heaven,

Lord, pick a bunch for me.

Place them in my Mother's arms,

And tell her they're from me.

Tell her how I miss her,

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek,

And hold her for awhile.



Love you dearly and miss you daily

Kitty, the Vilchecks, Richard Brown &

Joel Kleckner Families.





