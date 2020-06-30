In loving memory of our Mom Edna Brown
10/27/1912 6/30/2004
If roses bloom in Heaven,
Lord, pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms,
And tell her they're from me.
Tell her how I miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for awhile.
Love you dearly and miss you daily
Kitty, the Vilchecks, Richard Brown &
Joel Kleckner Families.
Published in Times News on Jun. 30, 2020.