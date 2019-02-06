Home

Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Edna J. Daniel


Edna J. Daniel Obituary
Mrs. Edna J. Daniel
Mrs. Edna J. Daniel, 100, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in the home of her daughter, Arlene M. DelBorrello, who was by her bed side. She was the widow of George F. Dan-iel.
Born in Dan-ielsville on Feb. 12, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Nathan and Mabel (Berger) Frantz.
Surviving in addition to her daughter, with whom she resided, are a son, Nevin P., and his wife, Linda, of Bushnell, Fla.; four grandchildren, Michele A. van Essen, and her husband, Berend, Scott Daniel, and his wife, DeAnne, Michael G. DelBorrello, and his wife, April, and Kristine Sires, and her husband, Ashley; and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell, Karen, Alyssa, Andrew, Trevor and Ava.
She was also predeceased by seven siblings, Irene, Verna, Flora, Lillian, Helen, Howard and Lee.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, Heintzelman Funeral Home, 4906 Rt. 309, Schnecksville, with Pastor Jeff Barbieri officiating. Interment, St. Paul's U.C.C. Cemetery, Trexlertown. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
The family wishes to express thanks to Bayada Hospice and Bayada Home Health Care aides Becky and Kelly, longtime caregiver, Pat Green, and the Lehigh Co. Department of Aging.
Published in Times News on Feb. 6, 2019
