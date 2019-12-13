|
Mrs. Edna L. Smale
Mrs. Edna L. Smale, 90, of Fireline Road, Palmerton, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, in The Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the widow of Leroy W. "Roy" Smale, who passed away in 2010.
She was a seamstress by the former Franklin Fashions Company, Lehighton, before retiring in 1991 after many years of service.
Born in Bowmanstown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Gussie (Koch) Walck.
She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Edna was a 1946 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
She attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing.
Surviving are three daughters, Janet E. Smale-Rea of Lehighton, Patricia Kurtz of Slatington and Lisa L. Henritzy of Palmerton; two sons, Dennis, and his wife, Denise (Marie), and Scott, and his companion, Mary Ziegenfus, both of Lehighton; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Pudliner, Dennis Smale II, Michael Kurtz, Brooke Kurtz, Samantha Kurtz, Scott Smale II, and Matthew Henritzy; and six great-grandchildren, Landon, Luke, Beau, Cobe, Leslie and Mischa.
She was also predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
Service: Private graveside service, Towamensing Cemetery, Third St. and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the , Carbon-Tamaqua Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 13, 2019