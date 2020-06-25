Edward A. Dudley
Edward Anthony "Tony" Dudley, 83, of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, after having lived a full and generous lifetime.
Tony was born in Moriah, N.Y., raised in Bur-lington, VT, and chose Louisiana as his home.
He graduated from the University of Vermont, in 1958 with a BS in chemistry, and in 1960 with a master's degree in chemistry.
He first came to Louisiana in 1973, when he was named technical superintendent for the Uniroyal Chemical plant at Scotts Bluff. He remained in that position until the plant closed its operation.
He became a resident of West Penn Township, PA, in 1983, working for the Ametek Plastics plant in Nesquehoning as a quality assurance manager, and at Chiyoda America, Morgantown, in a similar position.
He also served as a member and chairman of the West Penn Township Board of Supervisors.
Dudley was a longtime member of the Lions Club, a service organization to which he dedicated countless hours and developed many lifelong friendships, serving as District Governor of District 14U, Pennsylvania, in 1995-96.
After 30 years in Pennsylvania and retirement, he returned to his family, his beloved Louisiana and being an avid sports fan his favorite team - no matter what the sport - the LSU Tigers. He also continued his passion for serving others as a member of the Baton Rouge Southeast Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Judy Dudley; three sons, Sean (and Debbie) Dudley, Scott Dudley and Peter Dudley; grandchildren, Christ-opher (and Katie) Dudley, Nicole Townley (and Freddie Williams), and Scott Townley; and several great-grandchildren, cousins and other relatives.
He was also preceded in death by his mother, Esther (Hall) Dudley; father, Edward Samuel Dudley; maternal grandmother, Irene Hall; paternal grandfather, Edward Levi Dudley; paternal grandmother, Rhoda (Dougan) Dudley; and a grandson, Edward Dylan Dudley.
The family thanks all of his caretakers who provided comfort in this difficult time, particularly all of the health care providers at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Prairieville Fire Department.
Service: Unfortunat-ely, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his funeral service will be private and limited to the immediate family. Arrangements by Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Lions Club International Foundation or the National Cancer Society Online condolences can be offered at www.oursofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 25, 2020.