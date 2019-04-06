Edward J. Allesch

Edward J. Allesch, 64, of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, April 4, at his residence.

Born in Ringtown on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1954, he was a son of the late John C. and Margaret (Ambrek) Allesch.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the construction field and asbestos removal services.

He was a member of Lehigh Fire Co. #1, and The Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club. A motorcycle enthusiast, he was a member of the former Star Touring Motorcycle Club and enjoyed participating in the "Rolling Thunder" cycle event in Washington, D.C., for the benefit of U.S. veterans. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing and taking care of his pit bull rescue dogs.

Surviving are two daughters, Ashley Allesch of Lehighton, Amy, wife of Andrew Stockli of Winchester, Va.; two stepsons, Daniel Murray and his wife Larissa of Summit Hill, James Murray of Jim Thorpe, four grandchildren, Tristin, Cole, Willow and Spence Stockli; six sisters, Kathleen, wife of Roy Woodward of Tamaqua, Jacqueline, wife of Pat Fredericks of Barnesville, Melinda, wife of Charles Tuckey of Hazleton, Margaret Allesch and Dorothy Allesch of Conyngham, and Antoinette Allesch of Coaldale; six brothers, John Allesch of Ga., James Allesch of Lehighton, Thomas Allesch of Calif., Matthew Allesch of Tamaqua, Frank Allesch of Lansford, Chris Allesch and his wife, Donna of Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sabrina Allesch in 2016 and brother, Robert Allesch.

A Celebration of Life Service in his honor will be announced in the future. Online condolences can be offered at

www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary