|
|
Edward
Demyanovich
Edward Dem-yanovich, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the comfort of his own home. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Derlu-nas) Demyan-ovich.
Born in Coal-dale, he was a son of the late George and Mary (Gulick) Demyanovich.
He faithfully served our country during World War II as a member of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Though he rarely talked about his time in the service, Edward fought bravely in some of the most historic and important chapters of World War II, including the "Battle of the Bulge" and Rhineland.
On the homefront, he was best known for his days working the barbershop.
Surviving in addition to his widow are four children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Nicholas.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, SS. Peter and Paul's Church of the Parish of St. John the XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment with military honors, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences can be offered at www.allentowncremationservices.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019