Edward G. Kusko Sr.

Edward G. Kusko Sr. Obituary
Edward G. Kusko Sr.
Edward G. Kusko Sr., 83, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Jeanette A. (Phillips) Kusko, who passed away in 2012.
Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Harvilla) Kusko.
He was employed as a mechanic for the former Bethlehem Steel Company for 30 years until retiring in 1996.
Ed was a United States Army Veteran.
He was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School, Class of 1954. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nesquehoning. He was also a member of the Nesquehoning American Legion, the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008, and the Panther Valley Senior Center.
Ed loved playing the accordion and the harmonica. He also enjoyed listening to the polkas, watching all sports, and spending time with his family.
Surviving is a son, Edward G. Jr. of Nesquehoning; and grandsons, Brandon and Zevvin.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Monica L. Young; a granddaughter Autumn Young; and brothers Daniel and John "Jack" Kusko.
Service: Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Nesquehoning. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 13, 2020
