|
|
Edward J. "Skip"
Knappenberger
Edward J. "Skip" Knappenberger, 79, of Cherrywood Lane, Lehighton passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in his home.
He was the husband of Charlotte (Flick) Knappenberger. They had celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2019.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late
Edward R. and Pearl (Krick) Knappenberger.
He was a 1958 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and had attended Penn State University.
He owned and operated Ed's Appliances in Lehighton for 55 years.
Ed was a Ham Radio enthusiast and an avid Disney World fan. He
enjoyed camping with his family and made many trips to Disney.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Coleen, wife of Robert Jones, of Enola, Edward J. Jr. and wife, Shannon, of Lehighton, Kimberly, wife of Stefan Kern, of Breinigsville; a brother, Jay Knappenberger and wife, Nancy, of Effort; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Service: There will be a memorial visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions in his name may be sent to Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 or All Saints Episcopal Church, 301 N. 2nd St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Times News on Feb. 1, 2020