Edward J.
Kudlesky I
Edward J. Kudlesky I, 89, of Center Avenue, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. His wife of 65 years, Joan E. (Ruch) Kudlesky, had passed away on July 7, 2016.
Born in East Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary (Warowski) Kudlesky.
He served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. After his tour, he was employed by the New Jersey Central Railroad, Conrail and the New Jersey Transit for more than 50 years before retiring in 1990.
He was a life member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and the Diligent Fire Co. No. 3, both of Jim Thorpe, and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, and a member of the American Legion Post 304, Jim Thorpe.
Edward enjoyed traveling with the love of his life Joanie. He was a great carpenter and loved woodworking, gardening, puzzles and watching westerns.
Surviving are two daughters, Eileen J. Kudlesky and Kathleen A. Hiller, and two sons, Edward J. Kudlesky II, and his wife, Elaine, and Jay Kudlesky, all of Jim Thorpe; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grand-children; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by four brothers, Adam, Peter, Joseph and Bernard; and a sister, Sophie Tessitore.
Service: Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Nov. 11, 2019