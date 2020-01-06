|
Edward J. Petko
Edward J. Petko, 78, of Evergreen Road, Lehighton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was the husband of Bettyann (Walk) Petko.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edward S. and Josephine (Loder) Petko.
Ed had been a truck driver for IDC of Lehighton and GTS Enterprises of Northampton for over 30 years before his retir-ement.
He was a member of Jac-ob's Uni-ted
Church of Christ, Weissport.
He is survived by four sons, Tim Petko, and wife Tina, Jeff Petko, and wife Kathy, Mike Petko, and wife Vanessa, and Matt Petko; a brother, Stan Petko, and wife Diane; three stepsons; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Paul Petko.
Services: All services will be private.
Published in Times News on Jan. 6, 2020