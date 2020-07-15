1/
Edward J. Porambo
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward J. Porambo
Edward J. Porambo, 95, of Lansford, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. He was the husband of the late Helen (Orsulak) Porambo, who passed away in 2016.
Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Stanley and Anna (Szumigraj) Porambo.
He was a graduate of the former Lansford High School.
He worked for Almond Bottling Company in Philadelphia in driver sales.
Edward served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was a member of the former St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. Edward was a former member of the Richland Polish Association and was an avid pinochle player and baker.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann Marie Leonard, and her husband Shawn, of Williamstown, NJ; grandchildren, Dylan Barbieri and Kaitlyn Leonard; stepgrandson, Shawn Leonard Jr.; great-grandchildren, Gianna Barbieri, Deanna Leonard, Anthony Leonard and Nicholas Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a step-grandchild, Christopher Leonard; brothers, Eugene and Stanley; and a sister, Wanda Moskowicz.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, with military honors, will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations
Contributions, in Edward's memory, may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
JUL
20
Interment
St. Michael’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Memories & Condolences
