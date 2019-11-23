|
AMSC
Edward J.
Sopko, USN
(Ret.)
AMSC Edward J. Sopko, USN, (RET), 84, of Indianapolis, Hendricks County, IN, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in the VA Medical Center Hospital.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late George and Agnes (Bugay) Sopko.
A graduate of the former Coaldale High School, he was a Navy veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. His awards consisted of the National Defense Medal, five Good Conduct awards and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation.
Edward retired from the Navy as a chief aviation structural mechanic in 1975 after 20 years.
Chief Sopko was one of 76 men recruited from Schuylkill-Carbon area in 1955, to form the Black Diamond Company, the first of several companies comprised of men from the lower Anthracite region. They were known as Company 76 at the Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, MD.
After basic training, he served on the following ships, squadrons and Naval stations: NTTC Memphis, TN; NAS Brunswick, ME; VF (AW)-4 at NAS Atlantic City, NJ; NAS Quonset Point, RI; Naval Station, Roosevelt Roads, PR; VC-6; HC-6; and AMD, all at NAS Norfolk, VA; USS Wasp CVS-18; and USS Valley Forge CVS-45.
Prior to the Navy, he was a member of the National Guard of Pennsylvania, Battery C, 337th AAA Bn(Gn)(90mm), Tamaqua, from 1953-55.
After his retirement from the Navy, he worked for Air Products and Chemicals, Hometown, and Yesalonis Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration, Tresckow.
He was a member of Brownsburg American Legion Post 331, , Fleet Reserve Association, Retired Enlisted Association, and St. Malachy Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Sopko; two sons, Michael Sopko and James (Elizabeth) Sopko; a brother, Thomas Sopko of Coaldale; and four grandchildren, Sicily, William, Aiden and Adrian.
Service: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg. Interment, St. Malachy Catholic Cemetery, W. Pittsboro, IN. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Monday. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Roudebush VA Medical Center for their honor, care and impeccable treatment of their loved one during their time of loss.
Published in Times News on Nov. 23, 2019