Edward J. Titus
Edward J. "Bumpty" Titus, 89, of High Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Mahoning Valley Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton.
Born Friday, Jan. 16, 1931, in Still Creek. a son of the late Bertram and Harriet (Haldeman) Titus. Edward was also predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Sianis in January 2010; daughter-in-law, Sue Hendrickson in February 2020; brothers John and George Titus; sister, Velma (Titus) Kashmer; stepfather, John "Bronc" Derr.
Edw-ard is sur-vived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan K. (Becker) Titus; daughter, Lynne K. Titus of Kutztown; son Edward Titus, and his wife Tina, of Tamaqua; brothers, Robert "Bucky" Derr, and his wife Rose, of Tamaqua; grandchildren Chris, Eddie, Emily and Zoe; Damian Fritz, Allison and Gordy Tonkin; his neighbors, who always found an open door.
A 1950 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Bumpty served as class president. He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He retired from Schwerman Trucking of Nazareth.
Bumpty was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church of Tamaqua, and a longtime member of the American Hose Fire Company and a social member of the South Ward Fire Company.
Bumpty was a Little League coach from 1975-1979 and an ardent supporter of his children and grandchildren's sports careers. He never missed their sporting events and could be found in the bleachers cheering, coaching and officiating. He was particularly proud of the 1978 Tamaqua girls state basketball championship team.
Bumpty was an avid reader, loved fishing, hunting, the Boston Red Sox and telling stories about his many trips to the cabin in the Poconos. He also spent his retirement days puttering around doing little fix-it jobs for family, friends and neighbors.
Service: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be bestowed at Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, with the Rev. Richard Clemson to officiate.
Memorials in his name to: Primitive Methodist Church, 57 Hunter St., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or the Tamaqua Area Baseball Association, PO Box 381, Tamaqua, PA 18252.
