Edward M. Poshefko
Edward M Poshefko, 93, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus.
Born Sunday, Oct.4, 1925 in Lans-
ford the son of the late George and Mary (Koval) Poshefko. He was also predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Margaret E. (Vrabel) Poshefko on April 24, 2013; sisters, Mary Poshefko, Elizabeth Damian; brothers, John and Stephen Poshefko; and grandson, David Midas.
Surviving are daughters, Patricia Midas and her husband, Dave, of Lansford, Joanne Anderson and her husband, Dennis, of Lansford, Donna Poshefko of Lansford, Lisa Solt and her husband, Jeff, of Lehighton; grandchildren, Jason Anderson, Shaina Poshefko, Kristin Sommers, David Brian Weaver Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Edward Marx, Gianni Mazziotta, Ryan and Madison Sommers, Gunner, Hodge and Kade Midas, Brooke and Lucas Anderson.
A 1943 graduate of Nesquehoning High School. Ed had worked for Stanley Vidmar in Allentown. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Summit Hill. Ed enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking ethnic food and watching Polkas on TV.
Services: Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. of 655 E. Broad St. Tamaqua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's R.C. Church of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa to officiate. Friends may call at the church the morning of the service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Sky View Memorial Park Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name to St. Joseph's Church of Panther Valley.
Published in Times News on Sept. 21, 2019