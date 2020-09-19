Edward Philipps
Edward Philipps, 79, of Albrightsville, passed away with his loving family at his side on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at his home.
Edward was the loving husband of Marion (McNulty) Philipps. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on July 7.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y. on Dec. 7, 1940, he was a son of the late Edward and Mary (Hughes) Philipps.
Edward served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Army.
He worked as an elevator mechanic for Able Elevator and Door Repair in New York City for 35 years until retiring.
Edward was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony where he served as an usher and extraordinary minister of holy communion. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10772.
He also served as a fire police for Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company #2 in Albrightsville.
We have been blessed with the presence of Edward in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Marion of Albrightsville; his sons: Guy Philipps and his wife, Stacey, of Barnegat, N.J.; Mark Philipps and his wife, Joanne, of Albrightsville and Keith Philipps and his wife, Maura, of Stroudsburg.
He was the loving grandfather to his 10 grandchildren; Timothy Philipps and wife. Melissa, Julianne Pacholea and husband, Eric, Joseph Philipps and fiancé, Kendis Pacholea, Corey Philipps, Caitlin Philipps and fiancé, Dallas DeRosa, Casey Philipps and fiancé, Michael Martinez-Hernandez, Mark Philipps, Alexa Tortorello, Breanne Philipps and fiancé, Anthony Cello, and Riley Philipps and fiancé, Jacob Sunderland; and his great-grandchildren: Connor, Mackenzie, Madailin, Averie, Jacob, Mila, Alani, Jayden, Griffin, Anderson, Caleb, Edwin, Quintin, Olivia, Harmony and Lyla.
Edward is also survived by a brother, Glen Philipps and his wife, Lorraine, of Staten Island, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Garret Philipps.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at Gower Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Gilbert. Additional viewing will be held from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Edward will be entombed at the Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Edward Philipps to Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Company #2, P.O. Box 125, Albrightsville, PA 18210.
Gower Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
.