1/
Edward R. Williams
Edward R. Williams
Edward R. Williams, 84, of Palmerton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Summit Nursing Home, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Betty M. (Andreas) Williams.
He worked as a layout operator for the former Western Electric and AT&T Microelectronics, Allentown, for 36 years until retiring in 1994.
Ed served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He loved fishing and watching his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
Born in Mauch Chunk, Ed was a son of the late Howell and Elsie (Bartholomew) Williams.
Survivors: daughter Jamie, and husband William Drake III, of Kunkletown; daughter-
in-law, Diane Williams of Palmerton; sons, the Rev. Dr. Gary Kuehner, and wife Carol, of Hamburg, Dale Williams, and wife Jackie, of Swedesboro N.J., and Todd Williams, and wife Amia, of New Tripoli; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one surviving brother, retired Major Arthur Williams, and wife Heide, in Germany.
He was predeceased by his son, Kevin; and five siblings.
Services: Graveside, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd St. and Fireline Rd., Palmerton. No calling hours. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
