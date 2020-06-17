Edward Russell Geiger
Edward Russell Geiger, 75, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, June 15, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Karen A. (Strohl) Geiger. They were married for 21 years last Aug. 6, 2019.
Born in Lehighton, on Friday, Sept. 22, 1944, he was a son of the late Roy and Edna (Iffert) Geiger.
He served our country with the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of PVT.
Prior to his retirement he was employed at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Environmental Services Department with 37 years of service.
A hard worker he also operated a cleaning business for 11 years and worked for the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit for 10 years, and also farmed part time in the local area.
Ed was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, and enjoyed attending local farming club and Penn State Agricultural meetings.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed collecting tractors.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Easterlry of Parryville; a brother, Roy Geiger Jr., and his wife Mary, of Florida, New York; nieces and nephews.
Service: Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4th & Mahoning streets, Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Edward Russell Geiger, 75, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, June 15, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Karen A. (Strohl) Geiger. They were married for 21 years last Aug. 6, 2019.
Born in Lehighton, on Friday, Sept. 22, 1944, he was a son of the late Roy and Edna (Iffert) Geiger.
He served our country with the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of PVT.
Prior to his retirement he was employed at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Environmental Services Department with 37 years of service.
A hard worker he also operated a cleaning business for 11 years and worked for the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit for 10 years, and also farmed part time in the local area.
Ed was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, and enjoyed attending local farming club and Penn State Agricultural meetings.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed collecting tractors.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Easterlry of Parryville; a brother, Roy Geiger Jr., and his wife Mary, of Florida, New York; nieces and nephews.
Service: Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4th & Mahoning streets, Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 17, 2020.